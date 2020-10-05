Sana demands PM’s resignation, fresh polls

LAHORE: The Special Court for Control of Narcotics Substance on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a narcotics case against former Punjab Law minister Rana Sanaullah till October 31.

Rana Sanaullah appeared before the court and marked his attendance. As per case details, the ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of Rana Sana was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs after which a raid was conducted. The FIR stated that when ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards indulged in a scuffle with them.

After the hearing, Rana Sanaullah while talking to the media demanded resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that Imran is a mistake of those who brought him into power. Demanding fresh elections, he claimed that cases against the PML-N leadership are fake. Talking about his case, Rana said a fake case was registered against him and no progress has been made in the case despite passing of one and half years. He said his and his wife’s CNICs have been blocked for the last two years and not only this, his bank accounts have also been frozen for more than a year and a half. The prime minister has been exposed in trying to expose the opposition, Rana concluded.