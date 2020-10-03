close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
October 3, 2020

Court acquits Mepco chief in NAB case

National

MULTAN: The Multan Accountability Court Friday acquitted the Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Chief Executive in a corruption case for lack of evidence.

Accountability Court Judge Raja Safdar Iqbal also acquitted two other accused. The NAB Multan had submitted in court in 2016 that Mepco chief executive Iqbal Hussain Malezai, Chaudhry Iqbal, a company contractor, and line superintendent Munawar Iqbal were involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees. The court was told that the accused awarded contracts to favoured persons and embezzled Rs 26.8 million in the contract for installation of electricity poles.

