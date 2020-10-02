close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
Numan Wahab
October 2, 2020

Judicial remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman extended till 15th

Numan Wahab
October 2, 2020

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till October 15. The authorities concerned produced Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali. Senior lawyer Amjad Parvez represented Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman during the hearing. The editor-in-chief is in custody for more than 202 days in a case that is of documentary nature. Moreover, the NAB had filed a reference over a property deal reached with the owners of private land 34 years ago.

