Judicial remand of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman extended till 15th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till October 15. The authorities concerned produced Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman before Accountability Court Judge Assad Ali. Senior lawyer Amjad Parvez represented Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman during the hearing. The editor-in-chief is in custody for more than 202 days in a case that is of documentary nature. Moreover, the NAB had filed a reference over a property deal reached with the owners of private land 34 years ago.