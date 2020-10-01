PDM is Pakistan Demolition Movement: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said PDM is actually Pakistan Demolition Movement. Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to facilitate the opposition parties and consider their suggestions in national development except for allowing them NRO. He said the PML-N snatched the mandate of the PML-Q from 2008 to 2013 and established a unification block with the help of Atta Manika and Dr Tahir Ali Javed, thus introducing the tradition of horse-trading in politics like those of Chhanga Manga and Bhurban in the past.

Talking to the media after a ceremony by the Unique Group in honour of renowned woman players on Wednesday, Chohan said it is a matter of great surprise that Shahbaz Sharif has been nabbed because of his corruption and money-laundering but his rental spokesperson is linking it with Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

He told a questioner that Noon League has gone out of the country, Sheen League has gone to jail while only Meem League is out there, free to create rifts among people, judiciary, Pakistan armed forces and democratic institutions on the advises of her teachers, Mehmood Achakzai and Pervaiz Rasheed. He said All Pakistan Loot Mar Association, after making disqualified Nawaz Sharif its permanent Quaid, has now given Shahbaz Sharif the status of its 'Imam'. And if Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is arrested, the party would make him its ‘Khalifah’.

He said Maryam Nawaz is most happy on the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif and Meem League is now openly playing her cards. The PML-N should explain how many visits Shahbaz Sharif made during the last two years to Gilgit-Baltistan. He said whenever the corruption, dishonesty and nepotism of All Pakistan Loot Mar Association is questioned, there is a hue and cry over serious threats to democracy, parliamentary system, 18th Amendment and accountability system.

Chohan said it seems that Asif Zardari has changed his name to 'democracy' and Bilawal Zardari now calls himself '18th Amendment'. He said MNA Jalil Sharqpuri, Nishat Daha, Ashraf Ansari, Faisal Niazi along with more than 50 MPAs including the same numbers of MNAs and senators are trying to join the PTI only because of the unprecedented corruption made by the Sharif family.