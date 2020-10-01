Political Economy Analysis of Child Marriage report launched

LAHORE:Pakistan has moved from the sixth to fifth most populous country as the population growth rate in the country is alarming.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar at a launching ceremony of Political Economy Analysis of Child Marriage report in Punjab. The minister laid stress for moving a bill in the assembly on increasing the age of marriage for girls.

He said there is a need to address social dimensions of child labour as there is a link between poverty, larger family size and propensity. Talking about one of the key findings of the Political Economy Analysis, Hashim Dogar said 17 per cent girls who complete secondary education are less likely to marry between the ages of 13 years and 17 years than those who do not attended school.

A shift in mindset is pivotal to curbing child marriages. Families need to know the health hazards the girls face when married off before they are 18 years old. Political Economy Analysis of Child Marriage report, Punjab, is a study launched by Population Welfare Department Punjab in collaboration with Women Development Department Punjab and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). It is supported by UK Aid.

The report presents evidence on the root causes, including perceptions of stakeholders on child marriage and explores the gaps in current legal, policy and institutional environment. The study explores the relationship between key drivers of child marriage, structural and societal landscape, motivations that influence behaviour regarding child marriage, types of relationships and balance of power among stakeholders.

harmony: Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashfa Riaz Fatyana addressing a training workshop on mistrust and intolerance in society said that only those nations which would thrive in an atmosphere of peace and harmony would be the guardians of international peace and order.

She was speaking at Allama Iqbal Open University regional campus here on Wednesday. The world is currently in the grip of the mechanical age and is also suffering from bizarre depression and anxiety. “Therefore, we all have to click delete on inhumane attitudes,” she said. The main objective of the workshop was to train in self-management and positive attitudes in all kinds of situations such as grief, anger and frustration so that the elements such as mischief and mistrust are eradicated from society “In today's society our women can play their best role as a mother, daughter, sister and wife in correcting these social attitudes that are growing in society,” she said.