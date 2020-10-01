close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

South Asian Throwball C’ship from March 26

Sports

LAHORE: The 1st South Asian Throwball Championship under the auspices of the South Asian Throwball Federation (SATF) will be played in Bangladesh from March 26 to 30 next year.

“Preparations for the championship have already started and teams from eight countries will feature in the mega event,” Secretary General of Pakistan Throwball Federation Maqbool Arain, who is also SATF President, said.

He said the teams participating in the extravaganza are hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Maldives and Afghanistan.

