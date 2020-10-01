close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

DC, DPO visit educational institutions

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

NANKANA SAHIB: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad and District Police Officer (DPO) Ismailur Rehman Kharrak visited different educational institutes and checked coronavirus SOPs on Wednesday. They also visited classrooms and monitored the cleanliness arrangements and maintaining of social distance. Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raja Mansoor Ahmad said it is the duty of everybody to follow the SOPs to slow the pace of Covid-19. DC Raja Mansoor AhmadHe said institutions involved in ignoring coronavirus SOPs will be sealed.

