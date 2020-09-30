close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
Two terrorists killed in Balochistan operation

September 30, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists during operation in Kech, Balochistan. Security forces conducted IBO on terrorist hideout in Mazaband mountains, Kech, and killed two terrorists and recovered arms, says ISPR press release on Tuesday. These terrorists were involved in killing civilians, extortion and attack on security forces. A large cache of arms and communication equipment recovered during operation.

