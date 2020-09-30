close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
Two killed in Kashmore and Ghouspur

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

SUKKUR: Two people were killed in Kashmore and Ghouspur on Tuesday. Reports said that unidentified accused killed a youth, Arsallah Sabzoi, at the van stop, Kashmore. Police shifted the body to a local hospital for autopsy. Police said that there was an ongoing clash between two groups of the Sabzoi clan, which caused the killing of the youth. Reports said that a boy Babul, s/o Noor Hassan Teghani, lost his life in an ongoing clash between the people of Teghani clan.

