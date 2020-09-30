Gomal University not to raise fees

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Gomal University's 105th Syndicate meeting has decided not to raise fees considering the poor financial condition of the parents due to coronavirus pandemic. A press release said the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Gomal University Prof. Dr Iftikhar Ahmed. It was attended by the members of the syndicate. The syndicate approved the associate degree in accordance with Higher Education Commission rules on the recommendation of the academic council.

The fees of Gomal University due to coronavirus were to be increased as per the university rules but no additions were made. The meeting lauded the performance of Justice (Retd) Muhammad Dawood Khan and Deputy Registrar Legal Cell Muhammad Siraj Khan in finding the nearly 50-year-old ownership documents of the Winsome College land. This saved the university from losing its valuable land worth billions of rupees. Vice-Chancellor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed said that steps were being taken to improve research in the university.