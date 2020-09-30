close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

Govt summons NA session on Oct 5, Senate on 2

Our Correspondent
September 30, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to convene the session of the National Assembly (NA) on October 5 (Monday) and Senate on October 2 (Thursday).

The decision was taken on Tuesday after the consultation of Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan with Prime Minister Imran Khan and National Assembly Speaker.

According to sources, Dr Babar Awan had extensive consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and NA Speaker for convening the separate sessions of Senate and National Assembly.

Sources said in sessions of National Assembly and Senate, both the houses will be taken into confidence into the government steps for the improvement of the economic situation, and on the situation arising out at the Line of Control due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces.

