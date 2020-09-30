Schools urged to enforce SOPs

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday asked the schools administrations to ensure safety measures to protect primary class students from COVID-19.

Addressing a media briefing at National Command and Operation Centre, Dr Faisal said convincing small age group schoolchildren to follow coronavirus SOPS was not an easy task and asked the schools administrations and teachers to take this responsibility on start of primary sections from Wednesday.

He asked the parents to regularly observe their school going children and in case of any illness avoid sending them school while teachers should also observe health of children on daily basis and contact to parents in case of observing any illness in primary class students.

The premier's aide said there should be proper arrangements for having sufficient gap in primary class children sitting keeping in mind the appropriate class density.

He said schools should also monitor the SOPs related with the protection of schoolchildren from Corona after start of primary classes.

He made it clear that all schools have to strictly follow these SOPs announced by the government like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face-mask etc.

"Besides school administration, the role of parents is also crucial to ensure implementation of SOPs," he said.

Dr Faisal said school administration, teachers and parents will have to adhere to the instructions after reopening of institutions. He said students with low immunity level should be avoided to attend school.