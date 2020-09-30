Call to set up separate preventive cardiology units in hospitals

LAHORE:Medical experts have demanded that in view of rapid rise in heart diseases in the country separate units of preventive cardiology should be set up in hospitals where general public and health workers should be provided awareness on how to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid these diseases.

Medical experts while expressing serious concern on the rise of heart diseases among young people in Pakistan, largely due to eating disorders and lack of exercise, have said it is one of the leading causes of death in the world - killing two hundred and fifty thousand people in the country, compared to 19 million worldwide last year.

Addressing an event organised at Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore on Tuesday to mark World Heart Day, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences (UHS) Professor Javed Akram announced that the varsity would launch a level four postgraduate programme in Preventive Cardiology.

"A chair for the programme will be set up at Allama Iqbal Medical College, while funding for the programme will be provided jointly by UHS and the Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM)", he said, adding that doctors pursuing MS Cardiology and MD Internal Medicine would be able to enroll in the programme.

In his address, Professor Javed Akram said that now every second person in Pakistan had blood pressure and every third person had heart disease. Professor Javed Akram said that people had to change their lifestyle.

Professor Javed Akram said inserting a stent in the heart or bypass operation was not a permanent cure for heart disease. President, Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS), Professor Haroon AK Babar, said that prevention is better than cure but we do not pay any attention to it. Professor Haroon further said like hypertension, high cholesterol was also a silent killer and people should take care of it and get tested from time to time.

Principal, Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC), Professor Arif Tajammul said that due to Corona, public and media attention had been diverted from heart diseases. Cardiologist Prof Zubair Akram, Dr Khalid Khan and physician Prof Tariq Waseem also addressed.

Earlier, a walk was also organised at Allama Iqbal Medical College on World Heart Day. Meanwhile, Shalamar Hospital observed World Heart Day with a special slogan “Take care of your heart to prevent heart diseases”.

Arrangements for Chelum reviewed: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal at DC Office to review the arrangements for the procession of Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

The DC directed the authorities concerned to immediately remove the wires hanging on the procession routes, lift garbage drums and cover manholes. He also directed the officers to ensure clean drinking water and sanitation arrangements on the procession routes.

The Licence holders and procession organisers also assured that the procession would be taken out peacefully. The DC directed the officers to make proper lighting and cleaning arrangements at BB Pak Daman shrine. He said that public toilets should also be built at BB Pak Daman shrine.