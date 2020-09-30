National Archery Championship in November

LAHORE: The National Archery Championship will be played under the auspices of the Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) at Karachi in the last week of November.

Pakistan Army will defend the title in the championship to be inaugurated by the President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hassan.

According to a press release, a total of nine men and women teams from all over the country will feature in the championship: Army, WAPDA, Police, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad.