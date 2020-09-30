Railways win football match

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways registered a 3-2 win over Hazara Coal Company (HCC) in the Pakistan Football Federation League (PFFL) qualifying round in Lahore on Monday.

HCC grabbed the initiative with Abid Ali scoring in the 16th minute. Railways then gave a strong reply with a flurry of goals. Mohammad Hamza equalised for the side just before half-time. Wajid Ali put the side ahead in the 49th minute and Ali Raza made it 3-1 by scoring in the 57th minute.