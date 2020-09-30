Neglected at zoos

Social media is full of videos and pictures of a malnourished bear at the Karachi Zoo. His weak health shows the neglect he was subjected to. It is painful to see how our country treats its animals. A lone elephant in Islamabad is undergoing therapy so that he could be relocated. In Karachi, a bear is struggling to survive. Zoos are torturous cells for these innocent animals. We have to be the voice of these voiceless and ask our government to take adequate steps to relocate these animals so that they can live a healthy life.

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi