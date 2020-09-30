Islamophobia rising

PM Imran Khan addressed the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and talked about rising Islamophobia around the world. In India alone, anti-Muslim sentiments have reached new heights. While we all know that in India anti-Muslim policies are promoted by the state, the hatred for the Muslims in the West is stirred by the most atrocious and vicious activities perpetuated by militant groups in the name of Islam. As a result, all Muslims are considered violent and aggressive.

There is a dire need to address the rising Islamophobia through establishing a channel of dialogue between the Muslim and the West. Such communication channels will explain that violent people who justify atrocities in the name of Islam do not represent the majority of the Muslims. In reality, such groups have gained advantage of the miserable socio-economic and political conditions across the Muslim world.

Hadia Mukhtar

Karachi