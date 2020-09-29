MoU for study exchange programme signed by Pak-China institutes

SUKKUR: The Area Study Centre (ASC), Sindh University, Jamshoro, on Monday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Study Centre for South Asia, Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies (AGGAS), Sichuan Normal University to initiate an exchange programme for the researchers, scholars and faculty members to collaborate in research projects and training courses for skill development at both ends. According to the MoU, both organisations would arrange joint conferences on CPEC and other areas of mutual interests including organising online conferences and webinars to skill development.