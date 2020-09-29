Two-day workshop on promoting peace in educational institutions

SUKKUR: A two-day workshop for awareness on peace, advocacy and community engagement and promoting tolerance at the educational institutions level was held at the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, organized by Shaoor Foundation, Islamabad. Executive Director Shaoor Foundation Raja Shoaib said his organization has set three objectives, that were to build peace and eliminate extremism, democracy and good governance, women empowerment and entrepreneurship. Registrar SALU Mureed Hussain Ibopoto appreciated the role of Shaoor Foundation for raising issues. Director Media and Public Relations SALU Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari said Shaoor Foundation has been striving to maintain an efficient network of the partners of civil society and community leaders. SSP Khairpur Amir Saud Magsi said the main topic is mainly concerned to the law enforcement agencies and shared the plight of extremism in Waziristan, saying in absence of the peace, students were forcefully involved in terror activities.