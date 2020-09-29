Sanjrani condemns Armenian invasion on Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova Monday telephoned the Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and both leaders discussed important issues and the regional situation in the backdrop of latest tension.

The Speaker of Azerbaijan apprised the Senate Chairman of the tensions created by Armenia. “Armenia is committing crimes against humanity by targeting the civilian population. Armenians are mistreating thousands of refugees,” Azerbaijan Speaker said.

“We strongly condemns the invasion of Azerbaijan by Armenia and the Armenian invasion has threatened peace in the region while war is not the answer. Pakistan supports Azerbaijan's position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue,” Sanjrani said.

He noted that the people, Parliament and the government of Pakistan stand with Azerbaijan and “We will also raise this issue at the United Nations, and we condemn human rights violations. Azerbaijan and Pakistan believe in peace and regional development,” he remarked.

“The wanton and provocative attack by Armenian forces on Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions in Karabakh region is highly condemnable and reprehensible,” said Senator Dr Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the House in the Senate Monday.

According to a press release issued here, the Leader of the House in Senate offered condolences to Azeri nation and the government on loss of precious lives as a result of Armenian attack. “I assure them that we fully support Azerbaijan’s right to defend its territorial integrity and people being a sovereign state, as well as its UNSC-recognised stance on Nagorno-Karabakh,” he said.

“The international community and the UN must intervene and stop Armenia from resorting to bellicosity, belligerence and escalation that pose a serious threat to regional peace and security, entailing dire ramifications for peace and stability of the entire region,” Dr Shahzad Waseem said.

He also demanded immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh to liberate occupied Azerbaijani lands and to make way for peaceful resolution of the conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.