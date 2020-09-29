4 shot dead, 1 injured on divorce issue

Rawalpindi:Four people including three women and a man were killed, another injured in a gun shooting in a house on a divorce dispute in Dhok Kamal Deen area of Rawalpindi, falling in the limits of Airport police station, Monday.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that firing incident occurred on account of divorce dispute within a family when Ghulam Abbas opened firing inside home developing scuffle inside family on the issue.

As per statement of injured woman, Airaj, she said that she wanted to take divorce from his husband, and his brother-in-law Abbas Abbas was against her decision.The injured woman disclosed that Ghulam Abbas opened firing in the house, in which three women and their brother received critical bullet injuries and succumbed to die.

The injured woman was rescued to Benazir Bhutto Hospital with bullet injuries and she recorded her statement to police, stating her brother-in-law killed family members and fled away.Following the firing incident, police teams headed by SSP (Operations) reached at the crime scene along with Crime Scene Unit and mobile squad of Punjab Forensic Science Agency to collect evidences.

Meanwhile, CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis taking notice of the incident assigned SSP (Operations), ASP Civil Lines and SP (Potohar) to hold control of the situation following the tragic incident.SSP (Operations) said that culprit after the firing incident slipped away and police teams have been assigned to arrest the killer.