91 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Punjab

LAHORE:Another coronavirus patient died and 91 new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Monday.

The toll of fatalities raised to 2,230 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 99,219 in the province.

Out of a total of 99,219 infections in Punjab, 96,439 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 9,528 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,217,900 in the province. After 2,230 fatalities and recovery of a total of 95,421 patients, 1,568 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Tevta admission

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has launched centralised admission campaign for online admission to the Diploma of Associate Engineer (DAE) 2020-21.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that through centralised launching of DAE admission campaign Tevta embarked on a journey of nation building through technical education.

He said that Tevta was the biggest skill provider of the country offering widest range of 31 different technologies available for DAE through 46 Government College of Technologies (GCT) spread across the province offering 20,000 DAE seats during the current admission campaign.

The Tevta chairperson said that conversion of DAE in English opened doors of possibilities and opportunities for students such as wide range of job opportunities, vertical mobility in terms of further education and career advancement besides openings doors for further studies and employment opportunities across the globe due to global acceptability of DAE English.

Earlier, Tevta COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana thanked his team including Tevta’s secretariat and field staff to implement the task of making centralized admissions and the conversion of DAE to English assigned by the chairperson a reality in least possible time.

He said that it was a long outstanding demand of technologists and Tevta alumni to adopt English as medium of instruction for DAE to meet the demand of local job market and lend it global acceptability which was accepted and implemented by Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique.

In order to make participation of all stake holders involved part of the proceedings, the inauguration ceremony was held online which was attended by Tevta COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, all GMs, Deputy GMs of Tevta Secretariat and field establishment comprising all Zonal Managers, District Managers and the Principals, Teachers and students of Tevta Government Colleges of Technologies (GCTs), among others.