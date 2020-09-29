Saeed Ghani wants SOPs to be followed strictly as children return to classrooms

The public and private educational institutions across the province resumed full academic activities on Monday as per the School Education and Literacy Department’s recent announcement.

Visiting schools and colleges, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that after more than six months, schools had been reopened for the children of all classes, but he had made a special request to all educational institutions to strictly implement the standard operating procedures of the government.

He said the department and inspection teams had received no complaints about any violations, and attendance was low on the first day of the reopening of the schools. However, the administrators were fully following the SOPs in a satisfactory manner, he added.

“We hope that all educational institutions, teachers and especially parents will not become infected [the coronavirus] due to the integrated efforts of the provincial government,” the minister said and added: “I urge the parents to send their children to schools, and the administrators of the educational institutions must ensure social distance in the classroom and make it mandatory for children to wash their hands frequently and use masks and sanitizers.”

The schools he visited included Nasir Trust School Main Campus, Nasir School Garden, Karachi Grammar School, BVI Parsi High School, Gulistan Shah Abdul Latif Boys Higher Secondary School, Government Boys and Girls Primary Secondary School, Adamjee Science College, Government Boys and Girls Primary and Secondary School, Aga Khan School Garden, New Blossom Secondary School, Oxford Grammar School and Mama Parsi High School.

“If the teacher in the classroom repeatedly urges the children to wear facemasks and follow all the SOPs, we will not only get used to it, but we will also be able to protect the children from this epidemic,” he said.

Ghani said the government, school administration and teachers would fulfil all their responsibilities as much as possible, but the parents also had a heavy responsibility to ensure their children maintained their good health.

He said that if a child is sick due to fever, cold, cough or some other ailment, the parents should not send their child to school. Similarly, the school administration should take special care and ensure that if a teacher was having such symptoms they did not come to school.

Ghani appreciated the efforts of the school managements and principals to adopt SOPs and provide sanitizers and masks in the classrooms.