Captive belugas take first swim

REYKJAVIK: Two beluga whales from a Shanghai aquarium have taken their first swim in open waters as part of their acclimatisation to an Icelandic sea sanctuary, conservationists said on Monday. Little White and Little Grey, two 13-year-old females, left the Changfeng Ocean World in June 2019 and were flown to Iceland’s Klettsvik Bay in the Westman Islands in specially tailored containers.