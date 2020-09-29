close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
AFP
September 29, 2020

Captive belugas take first swim

World

REYKJAVIK: Two beluga whales from a Shanghai aquarium have taken their first swim in open waters as part of their acclimatisation to an Icelandic sea sanctuary, conservationists said on Monday. Little White and Little Grey, two 13-year-old females, left the Changfeng Ocean World in June 2019 and were flown to Iceland’s Klettsvik Bay in the Westman Islands in specially tailored containers.

