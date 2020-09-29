Paris fashion week goes ‘physigital’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

Paris: Paris women’s fashion week opened Monday just as the city limited public gatherings in a bid to slow rocketing virus infections in France. Like Milan — which finished Sunday — the vast majority of Paris shows over the next nine days will be virtual, with frustrated fashionistas watching on their phones and computers through TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and the labels’ own sites.