Tue Sep 29, 2020
AFP
September 29, 2020

Paris fashion week goes ‘physigital’

World

Paris: Paris women’s fashion week opened Monday just as the city limited public gatherings in a bid to slow rocketing virus infections in France. Like Milan — which finished Sunday — the vast majority of Paris shows over the next nine days will be virtual, with frustrated fashionistas watching on their phones and computers through TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and the labels’ own sites.

