Remember your promises

Before the 2018 elections, Imran Khan used to say that he’d bring the much-needed change to the country. However, he has failed to fulfil his promises and meet the expectations of the people. He had promised to strictly deal with those involved in corruption, but he did nothing against members of his own party who were involved in corrupt practices.

He had promised to convert the PM house into a state-of-the-art university and provide jobs to the people, but the reality is just the opposite. He had promised to provide basic utilities at cheaper rates. However, for the last two years, prices of essential utilities have been increasing rapidly. It’s time he did something for the people.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad