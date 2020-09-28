Young girls start learning self-defence art

LAHORE: After a sad incident of Lahore Motorway, young girls have started learning self defence techniques to cope with any untoward incident in future. The self defence training was conducted by Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA) President Anwar Mohiuddin, in collaboration with Apex Group of Colleges Taj Bagh. During the training, the participants learnt how to disarm the attacker, how to protect them from robbers while driving and many other skills to cope with any untoward incident bravely and confidently. Talking to media, PMAA Chief Anwar Mohiuddin said that his mission is to empower women especially young girls and prepare them for every upcoming challenge bravely. “Like my own two daughters, I have been preparing the daughters of the nation for their self defence. For this cause, many of my friends as well as my trainers, masters and some Pakistan Army officials encouraged me and applauded my cause, which further boosted my morale to continue this good work”. “In current circumstances, not only in Pakistan, but in the entire world, it is important for every girl and even boys to learn the skills of self defence. I have been training these skills to youth for the last five years after the APS incident and this cause further got boost after the recent Lahore Motorway incident”. “It is my request to every responsible citizen to get their kids trained for self defence while the government should also take pragmatic steps to make it compulsory for every institution to train their students the techniques of ‘self defence’, which will benefit them in the longer run.” Speaking on the occasion, the students appreciated the women empowering initiative taken by PMAA and Apex Group of Colleges. “We have learnt a lot through this training and now we are capable of giving tough times to those, who consider us weak. Hopefully, we will be able to defend ourselves in a better way and it is our advice to other girls to come forward and learn the

art of self defence, which will shelter them in tough times.”