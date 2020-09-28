Imran Khan ambassador of entire Ummah, says governor

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor House. According to a handout, matters regarding national and political matters came under discussion.

Chaudhry Sarwar on the occasion said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address in UN Assembly was the representation of the entire Muslim population. India’s real face has exposed in the world. Prime Minister Imran Khan is the ambassador of not only Kashmiris but the entire Muslim population. By highlighting Kashmir and Palestine issue, Islamophobia, terrorism, Indian atrocities on Kashmiris, Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a reality check to the world.

He said the opposition’s agenda was to safeguard personal and political interests. Those who criticised Pakistan army and other national institutes could never be the well-wishers of Pakistan. He said that 220 million people of Pakistan supported the Pakistan Army and the PTI government was strengthening democracy in the country and would give relief to the general public. He said that country was moving forward on the economic front successfully. The governor said that people’s support was not with the opposition’s rhetoric but with the government’s.

We are not afraid of the opposition’s protest. He said that the World Economic Forum had declared Pakistan as “Champion of nature” which is a validation of PTI government’s successful economic policies. The government’s only aim is to strengthen Pakistan, he added. Senator Faisal Javed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country. PM has highlighted the Kashmir issue internationally and he is the ambassador of Kashmiris.