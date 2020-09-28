Another COVID-19 patient dies

A coronavirus patient died and 187 new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities raised to 2,230 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 99,128 in the province. Out of a total of 99,128 infections in Punjab, 96,348 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission.

The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 12,813 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,208,372 in the province. After 2,230 fatalities and recovery of a total of 95,314 patients, 1,584 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.