Depts’ correspondence with services HQs: Defence ministry takes note of not being taken into loop

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken serious note of not taking the ministry into loop by different authorities/civil departments, which approached the Services Headquarters directly.

In its official letter Min of Def No 2-3/2019/D-10 (AF-II) dated September 3, 2020, the MoD requested the Cabinet Division that necessary instructions should be issued to quarters concerned that in future all the correspondence with the Services Headquarters should be routed through MoD.

"It has been noticed that different authorities/civil departments are approaching Services Headquarters directly for seeking their input on various issues. Ministry of Defence (MoD) is not in the loop or consulted too late resulting in presentation of incomplete and delays thereby wasting precious time of the members of the cabinet. Involvement of MoD being the administrative is considered mandatory on relevant matters", MoD letter says.

The letter further says, "Apropos in line with the spirit of Rule 8 of Rules of Business, it is requested that necessary action may be issued to quarters concerned that in future all correspondence with the Services Headquarters may be routed through MoD by ministries/agencies concerned before presentation in the Cabinet".

The Cabinet Division on September 21, 2020 issued a letter u.o No.7-1/2019-Min-I and requested all the departments concerned to consult the MoD while corresponding with the Services Headquarters. "The Ministry of Defence has taken note of different instances where authorities/civil departments are approaching the Services Headquarters directly for seeking their input on various issues without proper consultation with the Defence Division (copy enclosed). In this regard, it is pertinent to refer to Rule-8 of the Rules of Business 1973 which prescribes the procedure for consultation among divisions and Rule 56 which stipulates the channels of communication", says the Cabinet Division letter.

The relevant part of Rule 56 provides as follows:-

56(5) “All correspondence with the headquarters of the Defence Forces viz. General Headquarters, Naval Headquarters, Air Headquarters, or their subordinate formations, shall normally be conducted through the Defence Division:

Provided that by means of general or special orders to be issued by the Defence Division direct correspondence may be allowed under such conditions and circumstances as may be specified:

Provided further that provisions of this sub-rule shall not affect normal communication between a Service Commander and the Civil Authorities in his area of inter-department discussion in which Service representatives are required to take part.”

"Apropos, involvement of Defence Division is mandatory in terms of the Rules above. It is, therefore, requested that the spirit of the above rules may be adhered to during correspondence with the Services Headquarters", the letter says.