Four dead, three injured in mishaps

A man died and three others were injured in separate road accidents in parts of the city on Sunday. According to police, 40-year-old Altaf, son of Aslam, died and Omar, 25, was injured when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified speedy vehicle in the Sher Shah area.

The deceased and injured were taken to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy and medical treatment respectively. Separately, two motorcyclists were injured in a traffic accident in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The injured were identified as Shahid, 25, and Riaz Aslam who were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the accident took place when a speedy car hit their motorcycle.

Electrocution

Three people, including a woman, died from electrocution in different parts of the city on Sunday. According to the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police, 24-year-old Tahira, wife of Babar, died of electrocution in North Karachi’s Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony.

The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police said the deceased was washing clothes when she was electrocuted. Separately, a man was electrocuted at a restaurant in Orangi Town’s Pirabad Colony.

The body was moved to the ASH for medico-legal formalities. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Anwar, who was the hotel’s employee. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Ayaz died of electrocution in a residential building near Sea View. According to the Darakshan police, the body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.