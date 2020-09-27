Selected govt making life of masses miserable: PPP

By our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is slowly pushing the country's economy towards complete ruination. “Imran Khan has taken Rs35,000 billion loan in the last two years including a foreign loan of Rs10,865 billion,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Dr Nafisa Shah in a statement on Saturday. Nafisa Shah asked Imran Khan that where are those 200 billion dollars which he had promised to bring to the country. “The nation is asking that where is that amount and whose ATM is filled with that money,” she questioned. She said that even a pain killer tablet is not available in the government hospitals and the patients are forced to but their own thermometer. She said the lifesaving drugs are so expensive that people cannot buy them. “Where is that infamous Insaf health card which is a joke with the people? Every passing day under this selected government is increasing difficulties for the people,” she said.