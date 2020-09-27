Woman jumps into Chenab River with three daughters

Ag INP

LAHORE: A woman jumped into Chenab River along with her three daughters to end miseries of life but was rescued here on Saturday. According to details disappointed over poor financial condition 30 year old Mumtaz Bibi of Shahdara Lahore jumped into Chenab River along with her three daughters to commit suicide. Fortunately due to low level of water the woman and the girls remained safe. Volunteers of Rescue 1122 after getting the information reached the scene and pulled out the mother and daughters from the river and shifted them to hospital.