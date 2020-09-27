close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 27, 2020

Woman jumps into Chenab River with three daughters

National

 
September 27, 2020

Ag INP

LAHORE: A woman jumped into Chenab River along with her three daughters to end miseries of life but was rescued here on Saturday. According to details disappointed over poor financial condition 30 year old Mumtaz Bibi of Shahdara Lahore jumped into Chenab River along with her three daughters to commit suicide. Fortunately due to low level of water the woman and the girls remained safe. Volunteers of Rescue 1122 after getting the information reached the scene and pulled out the mother and daughters from the river and shifted them to hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan