Another death due to COVID-19

Rawalpindi : Another death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 here in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours and confirmation of another 49 patients positive for the disease from the region, Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi hints that the situation cannot be termed as normal as yet.

It is important that in the last three days, the virus has claimed three lives, one from ICT and two from Rawalpindi while at least 141 new patients have also been tested positive from the region in the last 72 hours.

According to details, a 72-year old female patient who was a resident of Village Qazian in Gujar Khan died of COVID-19 herein Rawalpindi district on Saturday taking the death toll from the district to 286. It is important that the virus has already claimed 181 lives in ICT.

It is worth mentioning here that from the second week of August to the first week of September, less than 20 patients were being reported per day from the region on average but from the second week of September to date, the average number of patients has reached 40 to 50 per day.

In the last 24 hours, another 43 patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 16367 of which 15718 have so far recovered. On Saturday, there were a total of 468 active cases of the disease in ICT.

From Rawalpindi, however, only six new patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 6,275. To date, a total of 5858 confirmed patients of the disease have been discharged from healthcare facilities in the district after treatment said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that at present, six patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility in town while some 125 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been in home isolation in the district. Another 319 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes while to date, a total of 4068 persons have been relieved after completion of quarantine, he said.