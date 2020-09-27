India’s vaccine capacity will help ‘all humanity’: Modi

UNITED NATIONS, United States: India as the world’s biggest vaccine maker will use its resources “for all humanity” in the battle against coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations on Saturday.

In his address to the virtual UN General Assembly Modi made no direct mention of climate change or of India’s current border tussle with China following a clash in June when 20 Indian troops died, however.

“As the largest vaccine producing country of the world... India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” Modi said.

“India will also help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of the vaccines,” he said.

On Friday Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had insisted in his speech to the UN that any nation that develops a Covid-19 vaccine share it universally. Morrison made the strongly worded appeal as the United States resists global efforts to collaborate on a vaccine.