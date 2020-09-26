Students protest ending Balochistan quota in universities

LAHORE: A protest camp was set outside Lahore Press Club to extend solidarity with the students of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Islamic University Bahawalpur on termination of their quota scholarships.

The students of BZU Multan have been protesting for 24 days against the cancellation of the reserved quota of ex-FATA and Balochistan. Whereas, the administration’s stance is that the Balochistan government is a defaulter and further expenses of these students under reserved seats are not feasible.

During 2008, when the PPP came in power, reserved seat quota was initiated for students of Balochistan in numerous public universities of Punjab. These measures were taken under Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan Package:, which not only promised free education but also hostel accommodations, etc.

But, unfortunately, those vague promises could not materialise as another structural drama of open merit reduced those reserved quotas to merely two percent. The students from peripheral areas are already denied the basic right to education in their own respective districts and divisions. Such discriminatory termination of reserved seats is not only a violation of the agreement but is also a systemic attempt to further deprive them.

The administrations in these universities have clearly declared that after a reduction in HEC's last budget, it is not possible for them to bear their expenses. Undeniably, it’s crystal clear that the Centre's adjustment with IMF is just to benefit the industrialists, and what government could not afford is the tuition of students.

Following this exploitative crackdown on students, Baloch Solidarity Committee Lahore set up a camp on Friday outside Press Club Lahore where people from different walks of life were present to express solidarity with the students.