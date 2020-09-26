close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
Liquor worth Rs90m confiscated

National

SUKKUR: The model custom collector, Hyderabad, has seized a huge quantity of branded liquor worth Rs90 million.Custom Collector Aamir Rasheed Sheikh told the media that the toll plaza, Hyderabad, had stopped a container bound for Islamabad and after a search, it found 500 cartons packed with branded liquor. He said as many as 6,000 bottles being carried were worth Rs90 million and arrested the driver. He said an investigation was underway and confiscated liquor was loaded from Port Qasim Karachi and was being smuggled to Islamabad, while the arrested driver was also being interrogated to reach the smugglers.

