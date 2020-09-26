Film industry is Ramsha’s ultimate goal

LAHORE:Currently garnering praises for her leading roles in popular dramas, talented Ramsha Khan in a recent interview said she would like to work with heart-throb Fawad Khan.

In an interview, Ramsha also discussed the possibility of a future in the film industry while commenting on how her ultimate goal is to work in films but she wants to make a mark in the drama industry before that. Ramsha Khan’s current drama stars her as a strong-minded and unconventional female lead, something never seen on television before. We have seen the dynamic star perform many distinct roles so far, and there is no doubt that she has a bright future ahead of her.