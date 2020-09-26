LG secy’s transfer pre-polls rigging: PML-N

LAHORE:Expressing concern over the sudden transfer of Local Government’s provincial secretary, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari termed his transfer pre-poll rigging by the PTI government.

In a press statement issued here Friday, she said Dr Ahmed Javed had completed a lot of work for the LG elections. She said Dr Ahmed was a professional bureaucrat and had objected to the preparation of schemes at the behest of the government. She said that Dr Ahmed had also raised an objection to the municipal services programme Phase-2. Bureaucrat Tahir Khurshid has been appointed LG’s new secretary, she said, adding that the PML-N would soon challenge the unconstitutional and illegal measures of the Punjab government in court. She alleged that PTI was taking all unconstitutional measures to win LG elections in Punjab but the people of Punjab had already seen the illusion of change. The PTI will have a historic defeat in the coming LG elections, she concluded.