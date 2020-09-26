close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

Two dengue cases reported

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2020

Two cases of dengue virus were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours and both cases were reported from Lahore. According to the daily situation report issued by Directorate General Health Services Punjab, over the last two weeks as many as five patients were still admitted in different hospitals of the province.

Latest News

More From Lahore