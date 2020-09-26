Two dengue cases reported

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two cases of dengue virus were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours and both cases were reported from Lahore. According to the daily situation report issued by Directorate General Health Services Punjab, over the last two weeks as many as five patients were still admitted in different hospitals of the province.