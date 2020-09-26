Umar Akmal corruption case: PCB’s request for hearing in nearby country rejected

LAHORE: The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Friday rejected the request made by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a hearing in the Umar Akmal corruption case in a nearby country to cut costs.

The video link hearing appeal is also likely to be rejected, but the CAS has yet to decide on the video link appeal.

According to sources, Umar’s lawyers are not in favor of the video link hearing. It may be recalled that the PCB had filed an appeal in the CAS against the reduction of the batsman’s sentence. According to PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, the decision was difficult and painful.

“But this time we thought it was necessary.”

The anti-corruption tribunal had sentenced Umar to three years suspension in a spot-fixing case, against which he appealed and an independent adjudicator, retired Faqir Mohammad Khokhar, reduced the sentence to 18 months.

Salman Naseer had said, the PCB is not happy with the reduction in punishment and the interpretation of some important legal points is still unresolved.

“Therefore, we considered it appropriate to approach the arbitration court. It is now up to the court to hear the case in Switzerland or elsewhere. We have also appealed for only one judge to reduce costs.”