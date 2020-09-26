Gold rates fall Rs700/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs700/tola on Friday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs111,800/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs601 to Rs95,850. In the international market; however, bullion rates increased $2 to $1,859/ounce.
Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,150/tola, while rate of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs985.94.