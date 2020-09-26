close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Expensive medicines

Newspost

 
September 26, 2020

A sudden hike in the prices of life-saving medicines have badly affected the people. Recently, I visited a medical store to buy medicines for my grandmother. I saw an older man who had only Rs1,100 for his medicines, while the cost of medicine was Rs1,500. The man went back without buying medicines. Living in our country is becoming more difficult.

The government should take notice of this increase in medicine prices and provide some relief to the people.

Muskan Shafiq

Karachi

