PPP to be reorganised in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Mansehra chapter, has decided to reorganise in tehsil, village and neighbourhood councils before the local government elections.

Malik Farooq, the district president of PPP, told a meeting here on Friday that the decision of reorganising the party at the grassroots had been taken at a meeting, chaired by the PPP provincial president the other day. Mohammad Fareed, the district general secretary, said on the occasion that though LG elections in village and neighbourhood councils would be held on a non-party basis, they would field the party activists in order to secure more and more seats to establish their governments at the tehsil level where elections would be held on the party basis.