Man accused of torturing polio worker held

BANNU: The police Friday arrested a man accused of torturing a lady health worker, police said.

They said that the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cantonment Circle, Saifur Rehman Baloch received information that a lady health worker of the health department was vaccinating children against polio in Dawood Shah area.

They said that the accused identified as Tariq snatched her polio bag and her cellphone.

They added that he slapped the lady health worker and threatened to kill her. Acting promptly, the police party headed by ASI Zaman Shah raided the house and arrested the accused and recovered the polio bag and mobile phone. The police launched an investigation after registering the case against the accused.