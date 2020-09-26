KP police ready to meet challenges: IGP

MINGORA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were capable of facing all challenges.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 11th advance police course at police training school here, the IGP added that the terrorists would not be allowed to regroup in the area.

“Our police force is the best force and can cope with any uneven situation. We are developing our capabilities with each passing day,” Sanaullah Abbasi said, adding that the training of police was carried out in the entire province to meet the threats of Covid-19. He said that in various police training schools, training was also being provided to the personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Khassadar force was merged into KP police and provided quality training to cope with the challenges. “The primary responsibility of the police department is to ensure justice to the masses. You are the first step in the justice system and need to work for the needy people,” he advised. He lauded the sacrifices rendered by the police department in restoration of peace and combating terrorism. He added that with the help of the community, the police department would also put their efforts in boosting tourism in the area.