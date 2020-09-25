NAB chairman hears complaints

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Thursday listened the complaints about housing societies of the affected people who turned up at NAB headquarters from across the country to directly register their complaints to the chairman.

The chairman patiently listened complaints against various housing societies and directed the concerned bureau officers to address these on priority.

It merits mentioning here that Justice Javed after the assuming the coveted responsibilities in October 2017 decided to himself listen the complaints on last Thursday of every month.

He had directed director generals of all bureaus to ensure listening the complaints of the aggrieved persons personally on last Thursday of every month. The complainants lauded the untiring efforts of chairman for addressing their woes.

Speaking on the occasion, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said bureau's foremost priority was to eradicate the menace of corruption from the country. “The anti-graft watchdog is making serious efforts to resolve peoples' complaints.” He said.

He said the NAB officers are performing their national duties of corruption extermination with dedication.

He directed all DGs/ officers and officials to put their energies together for concluding complaints verifications, inquiries and investigations after collecting concrete evidence, so that the culprits could be punished and law could take its own course.