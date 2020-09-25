Punjab to set up university in every district

LAHORE: Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun and MPA Sardar Aftab Khan called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him about the initiatives taken for the promotion of higher education.

The CM expressed satisfaction that solid steps have been taken for the promotion of higher education and vowed a university will be set up in every district. People will be provided with opportunities to access quality higher education near their homes, he added.

The CM regretted that the education system was used for personal projection in the past and no attention was paid to prove higher education opportunities to remote hinterlands. Now new universities are being established and the higher education system is synchronised with the needs and requirements of the modern era, he said. The government has opened the doors of higher education to the students of backward and neglected areas by opening new higher education institutions there.