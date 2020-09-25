AKF distribute cheques

Islamabad : The Al Khidmat Foundation (AKF) Islamabad on Thursday organised a ceremony to distribute cheques of interest-free loans among 14 families.

Ex MNA Mian Muhammad Aslam, President Al Khidmat Islamabad Hamid Athar Malik, Secretary General Altaf Sher, Dr. Baqar Khaqwani and others were also present on the occasion.

Previously, the Al Khidmat Foundation Islamabad had distributed cheques of loans among 105 families under the Muaakhawat (brotherhood) programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Aslam said that Al Khidmat Foundation is not a political but welfare organisation which believes in serving the humanity.