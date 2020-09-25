Concern over drug price-hike

LAHORE:The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed its concern over the approval of increase in prices of 94 lifesaving drugs by the federal government to ensure their availability in the market.

“We categorically reject this increase. This is against the rights of the people. The lifesaving drugs should always be available at low prices,” said PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad in a statement on Thursday.

He said that it is distressing that instead of providing any relief to the masses, the government has increased the prices of medicines which was already out of reach of the poor people. This increase in the price of drugs will create a lot of problems for the poor patient suffering from serious diseases.